China Futex Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8506)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8506
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8506
- Market CapHKD114.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8506
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISIN-
Company Profile
China Futex Holdings Ltd is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of circular knitting machines. Its products offering include Single circular knitting machine and Double circular knitting machine.