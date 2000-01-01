China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd (SEHK:6881)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD98.853bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6881
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001NT6

Company Profile

China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd is a financial service provider. It's activities include securities brokerage, investment advisory, underwriting and sponsorship. It also include proprietary trading, asset management, margin financing among others.

