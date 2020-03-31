Company Profile

China Gas Holdings is involved in the wholesale and retail businesses of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas in China. As of fiscal 2020 (ended March 31, 2020), the roup had secured a total of 604 piped gas concessions, 556 compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations for vehicles, and 113 LPG distribution projects in China. In total, CGH has connected 35.1 million residential households and achieved a penetration rate of 64.9%.China Gas Holdings Ltd is engaged in the investment, construction and management of city gas pipeline infrastructure, storage and transportation, transmission of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas to residential, industrial and commercial users.