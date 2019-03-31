Company Profile

China Gas Holdings is involved in the wholesale and retail businesses of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas in China. As of fiscal 2019 (ended March 31, 2019), the Group had secured a total of 542 piped gas concessions, 575 compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations for vehicles, and 100 LPG distribution projects in China. In total, CGH has connected 29.7 million residential households and achieved a penetration rate of 60.7%.China Gas Holdings Ltd is engaged in the investment, construction and management of city gas pipeline infrastructure, storage and transportation, transmission of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas to residential, industrial and commercial users.