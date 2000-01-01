China Geothermal Industry Development Group Ltd (SEHK:8128)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8128
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8128
- Market CapHKD230.870m
- SymbolSEHK:8128
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG2127R1074
Company Profile
China Ground Source Energy Industry Group Ltd through its subsidiaries installs, maintains and provides shallow ground source energy utilization system. It is also engaged in securities trading, and invests in properties for rental income and sales.