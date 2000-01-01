China Geothermal Industry Development Group Ltd (SEHK:8128)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8128

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8128

  • Market CapHKD230.870m
  • SymbolSEHK:8128
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2127R1074

Company Profile

China Ground Source Energy Industry Group Ltd through its subsidiaries installs, maintains and provides shallow ground source energy utilization system. It is also engaged in securities trading, and invests in properties for rental income and sales.

Latest 8128 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .