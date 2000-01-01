China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd (SEHK:2099)
- Market CapHKD2.629bn
- SymbolSEHK:2099
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA16890P1036
China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a gold mining entity. Its business includes acquisition, exploration and production of mineral properties. The company operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine.