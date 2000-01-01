China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd (SEHK:2099)

APAC company
Company Info - 2099

  • Market CapHKD2.629bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2099
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA16890P1036

Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a gold mining entity. Its business includes acquisition, exploration and production of mineral properties. The company operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine.

