Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in China. The company primarily operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine which produces gold and copper. While the majority of the company's revenue is derived from gold mining, a significant portion of sales still result from copper production. China National Gold Corporation, a state-owned company registered in Beijing, is a substantial shareholder of China Gold International Resources. The vast majority of the company's gold output is sold to China National Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries.China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a gold mining entity. Its business includes acquisition, exploration and production of mineral properties. The company operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine.