Company Info - 512

  • Market CapHKD14.929bn
  • SymbolSEHK:512
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG210A71016

Company Profile

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical preparations, pharmaceutical intermediates and specialized pharmaceutical raw materials.

