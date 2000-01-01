China Graphene Group Ltd (SEHK:63)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 63
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 63
- Market CapHKD592.010m
- SymbolSEHK:63
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINBMG2118C1010
Company Profile
China Graphene Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The group is engaged in the manufacturing of graphene and production and sales of graphene-related products, property related business and provision of horticultural services.