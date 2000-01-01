China Greenfresh Group Co Ltd (SEHK:6183)

APAC company
Market Info - 6183

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6183

  • Market CapHKD226.360m
  • SymbolSEHK:6183
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2117Y1044

Company Profile

China Greenfresh Group Co Ltd is engaged in supplying edible fungi products, through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and trades edible fungi products such as king trumpet mushroom, button mushroom, straw mushroom and shiitake mushroom.

