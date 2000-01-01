China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1253)

APAC company
Market Info - 1253

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1253

  • Market CapHKD1.387bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1253
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2119S1057

Company Profile

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Co Ltd offers municipal & city level landscape projects & service solutions, including design & planning, design refinement, seedlings cultivation and maintenance.

