Company Profile

China Harmony Auto Holding Ltd, formerly China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd is a Chinese car dealer involved mainly in the business of high-end luxury and ultra luxury vehicles. The company sells high-end luxury cars, including Infiniti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, BMW, Lexus, Mini, Land Rover, Volvo, Ferrari, and Maserati, with more than a dozen stores in large and midsize cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen, Guangzhou, and Wuhan.China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in sale of automobiles and provision of after-sales services in Mainland China.