China Hengshi Foundation Co Ltd (SEHK:1197)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1197
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1197
- Market CapHKD2.480bn
- SymbolSEHK:1197
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorDiversified Industrials
- Currency
- ISINKYG2118L1014
Company Profile
China Hengshi Foundation Co Ltd manufactures industrial goods. Its products include fiberglass fabrics used in wind turbines such as multi-axial fabrics, uni-directional fabrics, woven roving combo mats, stitched mats and E/PP compofil fabrics.