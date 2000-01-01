China High Precision Automation Group Ltd (SEHK:591)

APAC company
Company Info - 591

  • Market CapHKD1.266bn
  • SymbolSEHK:591
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG211221091

Company Profile

China High Precision Automation Group Ltd is an investment holding company, manufactures and sells high precision industrial automation instrument and technology products, and horological instruments in the People’s Republic of China.

