China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd is a China-based company that is primarily engaged in researching, developing, designing, manufacturing, and distributing a wide range of mechanical transmission equipment. The company operates through three segments: wind gear transmission equipment, industrial gear transmission equipment, and other products. The wind gear segment provides gear transmission equipment for the wind power industry and other sectors. The industrial gear segment provides gear transmission equipment. The gear transmission equipment for wind power industry accounts for the majority of the company's sales. The company conducts business in China, the USA, and Europe and generates over half its revenue from the Chinese domestic market.China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd is engaged in research, design, development, manufacture and distribution of mechanical transmission equipment that are used in industrial applications.