China Hongqiao Group Ltd (SEHK:1378)
- Market CapHKD38.569bn
- SymbolSEHK:1378
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- ISINKYG211501005
China Hongqiao Group Ltd manufactures and sells aluminum products. Its products are molten aluminum alloy, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum alloy casting-rolling products and aluminum busbars.