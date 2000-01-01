China Hongqiao Group Ltd (SEHK:1378)

  • Market CapHKD38.569bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1378
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAluminum
  • ISINKYG211501005

China Hongqiao Group Ltd manufactures and sells aluminum products. Its products are molten aluminum alloy, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum alloy casting-rolling products and aluminum busbars.

