China Hongxing Sports Ltd (SGX:BR9)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BR9

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BR9

  • Market CapSGD0.000m
  • SymbolSGX:BR9
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2154D1121

Company Profile

China Hongxing Sports Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells athletic shoes, sports apparel, and sports accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the footwear segment.

Latest BR9 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .