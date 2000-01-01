China Huajun Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:377)

APAC company
Market Info - 377

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 377

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:377
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG4643D1175

Company Profile

China Huajun Group Ltd is engaged in printing and packaging, and is a diversified investment holding company. Its business include services to Health; Printing; Equipment; Energy; Store; Finance; and Real Estate.Huajun Holdings Ltd is mainly involved in the trading, logistics and supply chain business. It also provides printing, property development and financial services.

