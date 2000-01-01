China Huajun Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:377)
APAC company
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- ISINBMG4643D1175
Company Profile
China Huajun Group Ltd is engaged in printing and packaging, and is a diversified investment holding company. Its business include services to Health; Printing; Equipment; Energy; Store; Finance; and Real Estate.Huajun Holdings Ltd is mainly involved in the trading, logistics and supply chain business. It also provides printing, property development and financial services.