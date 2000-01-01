China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd H (SEHK:2799)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2799
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2799
- Market CapHKD49.228bn
- SymbolSEHK:2799
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCNE100002367
Company Profile
China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd operates as an asset manager along with providing financial services. The company operates through its segments provides asset management, banking services, proprietary trading, and financial investment services.