China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd H (SEHK:2799)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2799

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2799

  • Market CapHKD49.228bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2799
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002367

Company Profile

China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd operates as an asset manager along with providing financial services. The company operates through its segments provides asset management, banking services, proprietary trading, and financial investment services.

Latest 2799 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .