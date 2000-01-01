China Huarong Energy Co Ltd (SEHK:1101)

APAC company
Market Info - 1101

Company Info - 1101

  • Market CapHKD534.300m
  • SymbolSEHK:1101
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2116D1198

Company Profile

China Huarong Energy Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in shipbuilding, marine engine building, offshore engineering, engineering machinery and energy exploration and production focusing on oil and gas related customers and markets.

Latest 1101 news

