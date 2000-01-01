China Huarong Energy Co Ltd (SEHK:1101)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1101
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1101
- Market CapHKD534.300m
- SymbolSEHK:1101
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINKYG2116D1198
Company Profile
China Huarong Energy Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in shipbuilding, marine engine building, offshore engineering, engineering machinery and energy exploration and production focusing on oil and gas related customers and markets.