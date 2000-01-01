China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:6863)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6863
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6863
- Market CapHKD5.660bn
- SymbolSEHK:6863
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINKYG2117A1067
Company Profile
China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd produces dairy products. The Company is engaged in the fine feed processing, seed breeding of dairy farming, dairy processing whole category and dairy development.