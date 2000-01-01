China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd (SEHK:1886)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1886

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1886

  • Market CapHKD5.397bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1886
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG211231074

Company Profile

China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and sales of juice products, fruit juice concentrates and purees.

Latest 1886 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .