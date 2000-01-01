China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd (SEHK:6058)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6058

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6058

  • Market CapHKD1.240bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6058
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG212101029

Company Profile

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd offers integrated services including brokerage, loans and financing, investment banking and asset management services.

Latest 6058 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .