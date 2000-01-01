China Information Technology Development Ltd (SEHK:8178)
8178
Market Cap: HKD457.770m
Symbol: SEHK:8178
Industry: Technology
Sector: Software - Infrastructure
- Currency
ISIN: KYG215501274
Company Profile
China Information Technology Development Ltd is engaged in development and sale of computer software and hardware, provision of system integration and related support services, provision of IT infrastructure solutions, maintenance services, and others.