China International Capital Corp Ltd H (SEHK:3908)

APAC company
Market Info - 3908

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3908

  • Market CapHKD61.716bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3908
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002359

Company Profile

China International Capital Corp Ltd is a capital market operations company. It provides services like stock market trading, wealth and investment management and investment banking.

