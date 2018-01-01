China International Capital Corp Ltd Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:3908) Share Price

3908
China International Capital Corp Ltd Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S
APAC company
Financial Services
Capital Markets
China International Capital Corp Ltd is a capital market operations company based in China. Its core business revolves around financial trading activities like investment banking, fixed income, commodities and currencies, wealth management and investment management. Its business is carried through the investment banking, equity sales and trading, fixed income commodities and currencies, wealth management and investment management segments. Most of the company's revenue is recovered from the equity sales and trading segment, which deals with pure stock market operations and sale of equity related products to the investors. The company derives its earnings predominantly from China and the rest from overseas.China International Capital Corp Ltd is a capital market operations company. It provides services like stock market trading, wealth and investment management and investment banking.
SEHK:3908
CNE100002359
HKD
