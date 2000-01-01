China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:2039)

Market Info - 2039

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2039

  • Market CapHKD32.950bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2039
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001NN9

Company Profile

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd is a manufacturer of road transportation vehicles and high-end offshore engineering equipment. The company also offers services related to design, engineering, transportation, and energy distribution.

