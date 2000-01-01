China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:2039)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2039
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2039
- Market CapHKD32.950bn
- SymbolSEHK:2039
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINCNE100001NN9
Company Profile
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd is a manufacturer of road transportation vehicles and high-end offshore engineering equipment. The company also offers services related to design, engineering, transportation, and energy distribution.