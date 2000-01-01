China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd (SEHK:810)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 810

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 810

  • Market CapHKD102.960m
  • SymbolSEHK:810
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2118R1088

Company Profile

China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. Principally, it is engaged in the investment in equity and debt securities of listed and unlisted companies in the Greater China.

Latest 810 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .