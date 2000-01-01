China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd (SEHK:810)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 810
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 810
- Market CapHKD102.960m
- SymbolSEHK:810
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINBMG2118R1088
Company Profile
China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. Principally, it is engaged in the investment in equity and debt securities of listed and unlisted companies in the Greater China.