China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CIFS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CIFS
- Market Cap$25.350m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CIFS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINVGG2120A1012
Company Profile
China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services. Its services include commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services and intermediary bank loan advisory services.