China Investments Holdings Ltd (SEHK:132)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 132
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 132
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:132
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINBMG210751092
Company Profile
China Investments Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company and is engaged in the principal activities of property development and investment, hotel operations and Wellness elderly care business. The operating segments of the company are Big data business; Financial leasing; Hotel operation, Property investments and Wellness elderly care business.China Investments Holdings Ltd is engaged in property development and investment, hotel operation and investment holding. Its segments are hotel operations, property investment and Wellness elderly care business.