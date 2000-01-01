China Jicheng Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1027)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1027

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1027

  • Market CapHKD121.150m
  • SymbolSEHK:1027
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2163B1317

Company Profile

China Jicheng Holdings Ltd is umbrellas and its parts manufacturing company. It manufactures and sells POE umbrellas, nylon umbrellas and umbrella parts such as plastic cloth and shaft.

Latest 1027 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .