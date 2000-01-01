China Jicheng Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1027)
- Market CapHKD121.150m
- SymbolSEHK:1027
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorFootwear And Accessories
- ISINKYG2163B1317
China Jicheng Holdings Ltd is umbrellas and its parts manufacturing company. It manufactures and sells POE umbrellas, nylon umbrellas and umbrella parts such as plastic cloth and shaft.