China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:817)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 817

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 817

  • Market CapHKD67.639bn
  • SymbolSEHK:817
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0817039453

Company Profile

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd is a real estate company which is engaged in developing city complexes, properties and land. It also engaged in leasing of office and retail commercial premises; and provides hotel accommodation services.

Latest 817 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .