China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:817)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 817
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 817
- Market CapHKD67.639bn
- SymbolSEHK:817
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINHK0817039453
Company Profile
China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd is a real estate company which is engaged in developing city complexes, properties and land. It also engaged in leasing of office and retail commercial premises; and provides hotel accommodation services.