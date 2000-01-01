China Kangda Food Co Ltd (SEHK:834)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 834
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 834
- Market CapHKD290.080m
- SymbolSEHK:834
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINBMG2110F1023
Company Profile
China Kangda Food Co Ltd is a diversified food manufacturing and processing group based in the China. It is primarily engaged in the production, processing, sale and distribution of chilled and frozen rabbit and chicken meat, processed foods and others.