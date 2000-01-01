China Leon Inspection Holding Ltd (SEHK:1586)

Market Info - 1586

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1586

  • Market CapHKD484.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1586
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2163G1064

Company Profile

China Leon Inspection Holding Ltd is a coal testing and inspection services provider in China. It offers services including testing services, surveying services and witnessing and ancillary services in the testing and transportation of coal.

