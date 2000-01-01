China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CLEU)
North American company
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CLEU
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG2161Y1098
Company Profile
China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd is an educational service provider operating in China. The various educational services and products provided by the company include services provided under Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, Overseas study consulting services, Technological consulting services and Job readiness training to graduating students. It also develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs.