China Life Insurance Co Ltd ADR repr Class H (NYSE:LFC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LFC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LFC
- Market Cap$92.553bn
- SymbolNYSE:LFC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Life
- Currency
- ISINUS16939P1066
Company Profile
Headquartered in Beijing and commanding around 20% share, China Life Insurance is a dominant player in the Chinese life insurance industry. The firm offers group and individual life insurance through exclusive agents, bancassurance, and other marketing platforms. While the bulk of profits stem from life insurance policies, additional operations include short-term policies such as accident and health insurance. The company is currently undergoing a business transformation toward the sale of long-term protection products and away from short-term and single-premium products.China Life Insurance Co Ltd is a life insurance provider in China. The company offers life insurance, annuity, health and accident insurance products, covering survival, pension, disease, medical, physical death, disability and other protection coverage.