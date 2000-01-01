China Lilang Ltd (SEHK:1234)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1234
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1234
- Market CapHKD7.640bn
- SymbolSEHK:1234
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG211411098
Company Profile
China Lilang Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and selling of business and casual menswear apparel and accessories in China. It markets its products under the brand name of Lilanz and sun-brand L2.