China LNG Group Ltd (SEHK:931)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 931
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 931
- Market CapHKD2.737bn
- SymbolSEHK:931
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINKYG2117J1316
Company Profile
China LNG Group Ltd is engaged in trading of assets and engaged in the development of new energy businesses, including investment, construction and operation of liquefied natural gas ("LNG") filling stations and terminal and related infrastructure.