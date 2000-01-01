China LNG Group Ltd (SEHK:931)

APAC company
Company Info - 931

  • Market CapHKD2.737bn
  • SymbolSEHK:931
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2117J1316

Company Profile

China LNG Group Ltd is engaged in trading of assets and engaged in the development of new energy businesses, including investment, construction and operation of liquefied natural gas ("LNG") filling stations and terminal and related infrastructure.

