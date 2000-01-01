China Logistics Property Holdings Co Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1589)
- Market CapHKD9.957bn
- SymbolSEHK:1589
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINKYG212091048
Company Profile
China Logistics Property Holdings Co Ltd is in the business of grade A logistics facilities in the PRC. Its customers include Samsung, Bosch, and many others.