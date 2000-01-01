China Longevity Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1863)
Company Info - 1863
- Market CapHKD1.168bn
- SymbolSEHK:1863
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINKYG2133P1037
Company Profile
China Longevity Group Co Ltd is engaged in designing, development, manufacturing & sale of polymer processed polyester fabric composite materials, reinforced composite materials, conventional materials, inflatable & waterproof products.