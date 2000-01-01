China Longevity Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1863)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1863

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1863

  • Market CapHKD1.168bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1863
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2133P1037

Company Profile

China Longevity Group Co Ltd is engaged in designing, development, manufacturing & sale of polymer processed polyester fabric composite materials, reinforced composite materials, conventional materials, inflatable & waterproof products.

Latest 1863 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .