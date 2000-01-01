China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:916)

  • Market CapHKD38.655bn
  • SymbolSEHK:916
  • IndustryUtilities
  • ISINCNE100000HD4

China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of power plants and the generation of electric power.

