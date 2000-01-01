China Ludao Technology Co Ltd (SEHK:2023)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2023
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2023
- Market CapHKD491.800m
- SymbolSEHK:2023
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINKYG215821045
Company Profile
China Ludao Technology Company Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aerosol products in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). Its products include household and auto care products, air-fresheners, personal care products and insecticides.