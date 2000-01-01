China Lumena New Materials Corp (SEHK:67)

APAC company
Market Info - 67

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 67

  • Market CapHKD7.005bn
  • SymbolSEHK:67
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2160B1005

Company Profile

China Lumena New Materials Corp is engaged in the processing and sale of powder thenardite, specialty thenardite and medical thenardite and manufacturing and sales of PPS products.

