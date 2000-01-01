China Machinery Engineering Corp (SEHK:1829)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1829

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1829

  • Market CapHKD12.707bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1829
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001NP4

Company Profile

China Machinery Engineering Corp undertakes engineering, procurement and construction contracting business of overseas infrastructure-related construction projects. It is also engaged in trading business and logistics business.

Latest 1829 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .