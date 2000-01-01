China Machinery Engineering Corp (SEHK:1829)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1829
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1829
- Market CapHKD12.707bn
- SymbolSEHK:1829
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINCNE100001NP4
Company Profile
China Machinery Engineering Corp undertakes engineering, procurement and construction contracting business of overseas infrastructure-related construction projects. It is also engaged in trading business and logistics business.