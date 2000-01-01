China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1317)
- Market CapHKD8.237bn
- SymbolSEHK:1317
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- ISINKYG211511160
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd is engaged in international school education system in China. It offers a high-quality international education for students from preschool to high school.