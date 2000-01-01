Company Profile

China Medical System Holdings Ltd is active in the healthcare segment. It is one of the leading China-based pharmaceutical services companies in the country. The company's business mainly involves the marketing, promotion, and sales of prescription pharmaceutical products manufactured by domestic pharmaceutical companies. Some of its products include Plendil; Salofalk; Combizym; Ganfule Capsules; Xidakang; Hirudoid; and others. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.China Medical System Holdings Ltd is engaged in the healthcare sector in China. The company manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products.