China Medical System Holdings Ltd (SEHK:867)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 867

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 867

  • Market CapHKD26.888bn
  • SymbolSEHK:867
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG211081248

Company Profile

China Medical System Holdings Ltd is engaged in the healthcare sector in China. The company manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products.

Latest 867 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .