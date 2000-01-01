China Medical System Holdings Ltd (SEHK:867)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 867
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 867
- Market CapHKD26.888bn
- SymbolSEHK:867
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINKYG211081248
Company Profile
China Medical System Holdings Ltd is engaged in the healthcare sector in China. The company manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products.