China MeiDong Auto Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1268)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1268

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1268

  • Market CapHKD10.736bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1268
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG211921021

Company Profile

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company, which is engaged in the sale of automobiles and provision of integrated services.

Latest 1268 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .