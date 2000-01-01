China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd (SEHK:2319)
Company Profile
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd is a leading dairy product manufacturer in China. The company produces a wide range of dairy products, including ultra-high-temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, ice cream, and infant formula. According to Rabobank, Mengniu ranked in 11th in the Global Dairy Top 20. Mengniu's liquid milk products capture 27.3% of the Chinese market.China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of dairy products in China. Its products include UHT milk, milk beverages and yogurt.