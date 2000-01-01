China Merchants Bank Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:3968)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3968

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3968

  • Market CapHKD1057.785bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3968
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000002M1

Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co Ltd provides commercial banking services. Its principal business activities are the provision of corporate and personal banking services, conducting treasury business, the provision of asset management and other financial services.

Latest 3968 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .