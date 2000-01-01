China Merchants Bank Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:3968)
- Market CapHKD1057.785bn
- SymbolSEHK:3968
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINCNE1000002M1
China Merchants Bank Co Ltd provides commercial banking services. Its principal business activities are the provision of corporate and personal banking services, conducting treasury business, the provision of asset management and other financial services.